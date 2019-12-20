|
Judith Arlene Bartell
Judith Arlene Bartell, 78, of Palo Cedro, California, died at 4:00 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her husband and children. Born June 26, 1941, in Redding, California, to Forrest and Dorothy Primorac, she was raised in Adin, California. She married George Bartell on November 09, 1957, they moved to Palo Cedro from the family ranch in the early 60's. Their devotion to each other will exceed the 63 years they shared.
She is survived by husband George, brother Dennis Primorac and his wife Dallas, son Forrest Bartell and his spouse Nancy, daughters Suzie Smith and her husband RJ, daughter Ellen Noble and her husband Ken, daughter Denise Luntey and her husband Kevin, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild one on the way, and numerous acquired children.
Judy was a longtime resident of Palo Cedro. She was a homemaker, served her community with food give-away and SOUP Kitchen, volunteered as the Captain of the Palo Cedro Fire Hall (where she was the first female to receive volunteer of the year in Shasta County), later would be a constant fan watching over her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She loved her family fiercely, was happiest when surrounded by them, and never hesitated to "acquire" more kids. She taught all her children to work hard, be loyal and was adamite that they all attend college.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Global Passion Ministries Pediatric Plastic Surgical team (Checks can be made to Renew the Hope- 1769 Chicory Ct, Redding, CA 96002) or volunteer at your local fire station.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019