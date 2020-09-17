Judith Belle Golden



Judith Belle Golden was born in Iowa to Charles and Olive Percy on October 9, 1943. She passed away peacefully in her home in Shasta Lake surrounded by family on March 6, 2020.



In 1958, Judith began working at JC Penny as a clothing model, sales associate and became a buyer for the handbag department. In 1961, Judith graduated from East High School in Sioux City, IA. She auditioned and won a music scholarship to Morningside College in Sioux City. She joined the Sioux City Symphonic Orchestra as an oboist. In 1962, she joined the Grandview Park Sioux City Municipal Band where she played the oboe. She then joined the Mu Pi Epsilon Professional Music Sorority, where in 1964, she became the Vice President. In 1965 Judith graduated from Morningside College with a Bachelors Degree in Music Education and a minor in Spanish. She was voted the Most Outstanding Senior of the Year (Mu Phi Epsilon).



On August 7, 1965, she married Jim Golden in Le Mars, Iowa.



Judith then accepted a job teaching music in Lake View with the Auburn School System.



In 1966, Judith and Jim's daughter, Stephanie, was born. Judith later accepted a part time position teaching music in Wall Lake, Iowa.



In 1967, Judith moved to Sioux City, Iowa where she accepted another teaching position. Shortly thereafter, in 1968, Judith and Jim's son, Michael, was born. The following year, Judith went back to college to earn a teaching credential for special education. She then accepted a position teaching special education in McCook Lake, South Dakota.



In 1973, Judith, Jim and family moved to Southern California where Judith worked as a private music teacher. In 1975, she helped open and manage The Ear Ring Boutique in Thousand Oaks, California.



In 1976, Judith and family moved to Redding, California. Judith became Vice President of Lowrey Organ Center, Inc. Four years later, Judith accepted a 3rd grade teaching position at St. Joseph School. She worked at St. Joseph until her retirement in 2008.



Judith was an accomplished educator, winning many awards during her career. In 1988, she was recognized as the Teacher of the Year. Judith was honored 7 separate years with the Who's Who Among America's Teachers award. The Who's Who Awards were a very important honor as it was a teamwork marker between students and teachers. Over the years, Judith held a position at the St Joseph School Board. She was also a member of NVCSS Advisory Board.



Judith is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Golden, son, Mike Golden (Judy), grandchildren; Kohl Morris (Maria), Zachary Golden (Margaret), McKenzie Golden, great grandchildren; Sebastian Morris, Brynn Golden and Jessalyn Morris.



A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in Redding on Saturday, September 26th at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judith's name to St. Joseph School in Redding.









