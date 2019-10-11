|
Judith (Judi) Ellen Ball
Shasta Lake City - Judith (Judi) Ellen Ball, age 77, passed away at her home in Shasta Lake City on Sept. 26, 2019. She was born to Edna Ruck and Thoburn Flowers on Jan. 10, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio, and was an only child.
She married Billy Ray Ball on July 10, 1958 in Yuma, Arizona. She became a military wife of a U.S. Navy man, of which she was very proud. She and Bill moved to Redding after he retired from the Navy as Master Chief in 1978, they bought a house on Placer Road and soon after a houseboat where they spent many years, inviting family and friends to join them. Fishing was a big part of their lives early on. They finally left the houseboat living and settled in Shasta Lake City. She had a love for writing and worked on a few novels and short stories that were never completely finished to her satisfaction. She and Bill shared a hobby in computers, starting with the old Atari group, of which she was president, then ended with the IBM-PC Users Group where she did their monthly newsletter and served on the board. She had many friends and family members that she held very close and spoke to often by phone. She had a BFF for 55 years that she cherished, Carol Cuthill, who they shared parenting duties over the years between their families. She had a love for Country music, especially Patsy Cline and Elvis Presley. She achieved her Associates degree from Shasta College.
She loved her four children and had them near her always. Bill and Judi were married 61 years in July. She is survived by Billy Ray Ball and her four children, Theresa Lynn Bird, Lora Ann Jackson, Kenneth Alan Ball and Michael Wayne Ball, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren who will miss her terribly.
We will have a Celebration of Life for Judi on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m., family and friends have been notified. You can contact Lori or Bill for the location of the celebration.
