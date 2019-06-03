|
Julianne Grimm
- - June 9, 1928 - May 23, 2019
Julie Grimm was born in Oregon City, Oregon on June 9th, 1928 and joyously entered in to the Gates of Heaven on May 23, 2019. She was 90 years old. Julie was the youngest of four children born to German immigrants William and Winna Carstensen and was their only daughter. Julie spent her early years in Oregon City, OR and Klickitat, WA. Her family then moved to Portland, OR where she went to Jefferson High School. When she was seventeen she met her husband, Robert Grimm, and a year later they were married on October 26, 1946. Julie loved music and singing. She was kind and very welcoming to everyone she met. She had a zest for life, loved to laugh and was always smiling. She was also the San Francisco Giant's #1 fan! Julie was a devoted Christian and strong in her faith. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Julie's husband, Robert Grimm, her brother, Fred Carstensen and her brother, Ted Carstensen proceeded her in death. She is survived by her Brother Gustav Carstensen, Nephew David Carstensen, Niece Carol (Jon) Christiansen, Niece Candy Carstensen, three Grandnieces and devoted Cousin Once Removed, Patricia Koski.
A memorial service will be held at: Trinity Lutheran Church on June 8, 2019 at 10:00 am.
