Julie Marie Hirst
Redding - Julie Marie Hirst, 91, daughter of Mary Amalia Riggs and Herman Rudolph Petereit, died peacefully in her apartment at Shasta Estates in Redding, California, on Tuesday night, April 16, 2019. She was born July 2, 1927, in Vernon, Arizona. She was married 65 years to Harry John Hirst, who died ten years ago. She is survived by her four children—Linda, Bruce, Russel, and David—as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Julie took place on April 20, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel on Sunflower Drive in Redding. Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery in Igo.
Julie was an active and beloved woman in her church community and in the broader Redding and Old Shasta communities. She radiated love and comfort, and gave guidance and counsel to many in the youth groups she served. A skilled musician, she played piano and organ for church services and choirs, and through her constant generosity she quietly helped many in need.
We love you with all our hearts, dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Blessed are you among women. With deepest gratitude for your love and service, and for all the joy we shared with you, we give you back into the arms of your Heavenly Father. Through faith in our savior Jesus Christ, we know we will one day, in joy unspeakable, embrace you again.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 25, 2019