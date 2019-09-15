Services
Julie Sain


1945 - 2019
Julie Sain Obituary
Julie Sain

Wasilla, AK - January 1, 1945-August 6, 2019

On August 6, 2019, Julie succumbed following a 4 year battle with kidney failure, lupus, and fibromyalgia. She will be deeply missed by her surviving family: husband Michael Sain, daughter Sherry Sain, and granddaughter Heather Schlafer.

Julie was known in Whitmore, CA for her giving heart, community service, and a great supporter of 4H especially the livestock programs. In Wasilla, AK, Julie was active in Special Santa, Hope Cottages, and other community service.

Julie enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and was especially known as a garage sale guru. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Ceremony at:

Gazebo at Kendall Park

3161 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy

Wasilla, Alaska 99654

Saturday, 21 September 2019

Noon to 3 PM
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 15, 2019
