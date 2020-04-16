|
Julie Werner
Born Julieann Satina on February 3,1927, Julie Werner passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. Spanning nine decades, Julie's life, like so many of her generation, flows like an epic story. Julie was the daughter of Czechoslovakian immigrants. She was raised in Wisconsin. As World War II wound down, Julie said good-bye to the security of her family and headed out to San Francisco. She easily made friends, found employment, and met her first husband, Ray Osterholt. They married in 1948. The couple moved to Northern California, eventually settling in Anderson, where they raised their two daughters. Julie took up her studies at Chico State University. Balancing motherhood, family life, and long daily commutes to Chico, she attained her teaching credential in 1963. With her credential in hand, Julie began a 25 year career as an elementary school teacher at Cloverdale, Pacheco and Prairie schools. Julie joined Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in 1954. She was an active member throughout her life. Many lasting friendships were made in the organization. Upon retirement, Julie met and married Wally Werner. Even though the marriage wasn't until their late sixties, the couple frequently declared that they each had met the "love of their life". With Wally, Julie embarked on numerous world travels. In her later years, after Wally's passing, Julie kept busy with trips to San Francisco, restoring antiques, and playing table tennis at the senior center. Julie loved music and ballroom dancing. Julie is survived by her daughters, Deborah Mullins (Brian) and Janice Brennan (Bob). She had five grandchildren, Lance, Gabe, Myriah Mullins (Fraser) plus Tristan and Kaysen Brennan. Julie also had 8 beautiful great grandchildren. Throughout her life, Julie always had a way of looking at the positive. Even in her declining years as illness depleted her energy and focus, she still managed to maintain a keen interest in the lives of her loved ones and a positive outlook on the world as a whole. As the music fades on this most interesting generation, Julie is gliding across the dance floor, capturing hearts as she moves on to her next adventure. Our mother will be forever loved and missed by all.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 16 to Apr. 25, 2020