Justin "Bill" Howland



Emmett - Justin "Bill" Howland, 86, of Emmett, ID, formerly of Redding, CA, passed away on June 4, 2020.



Bill was born on July 1, 1933, in Northampton, Massachusetts, as the third son for Willard and Dorothy. After elementary school he attended and subsequently graduated from Williston Academy in 1951. He went on to Yale University where he majored in German and graduated in 1955. While attending New York Medical College he married Cynthia (Cindy) Hayward on June 16, 1956 in Andover, Massachusetts. He graduated from New York Medical College on June 9, 1959. He then interned at Kaiser Foundation Hospital In San Francisco. After completing one year of internship and one year of residency at Kaiser he enlisted in the Army. During his 7 1/2 years with the Army he was stationed near Paris, France for 3 of the years. After his release from the Army in January of 1969 he established a private medical practice in Redding, CA, specializing in Orthopedics. He retired from his medical practice in 1997. He was involved in Redding Rotary for 45 years as well as numerous years volunteering with the Mt Shasta Ski Patrol.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents and two of his three brothers, Allan and John.



Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cindy, his brother Richard (Miriam), his sons Keith (Brenda), David (Lori), Scott (Cindy), Craig, and his daughter Tracy (Chris): along with 13 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Memory of Bill Howland to Redding Rotary.









