Redding - Jutta Barbara Louise Spruce was born in Leipzig Saxony Germany, to Hugo and Maria Siska. Jutta was the first of two children. Her younger brother, Hans-Jockin (who joined the family much later) died in September 2017. Both of her Parents died some time ago in Germany. Jutta was the last of a very long linage of Siskas of East Prussia where they owned a large farm. Curiously, the old spelling of this family name was spelled Zyska or Zizka. Jutta was a direct descendant of Johan Zizka, a very early Protestant and follower of John Huss.



Her father was a prominent business man in Leipzig and one of her uncles was a judge on the Saxony Supreme Court.



Jutta graduated from Leipzig Gymnasium (the equivalent of our High School) and had started her studies of modern languages at the University of Leipzig, which was interrupted by the war. Besides her native German, she was fluent in English, French, and conversational Russian. Her language skills saved her and served her well.



Because of the heavy bombing suffered by Leipzig, her mother, brother, and she were relocated to rural Eastern Germany. After the collapse of the German government and its surrender to the Allies, Jutta managed to escape to West Germany and was in Leipzig at the war's end. Because of her fluency in English, the need to sustain her mother and brother, as well as herself, she became an employee of the U. S. Army, knowing it would ostracize and alienate her from many of her fellow countrymen. She had little choice.



When Saxony and Leipzig were allocated to the Russians, what was left of the Siska family went with the U. S. Army for Western Germany, where Jutta continued to work for the U.S. Army of Occupation. While she worked for the Army, she met her future husband, then Staff Sgt. Norman Spruce. After a lengthy courtship, Jutta and Norman were married in 1949 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Later in 1950, she came to America as one of the Country's many war brides. She not only became a United States Citizen, but she was an ardent believer in American Constitutional Government and a staunch supporter of the American way of life.



Originally, the Spruces settled in the Bay Area, then after Norman retired from the Air Force, he became the Food Service Director for a large hospital in Santa Rosa. Jutta, who was always interested in the legal field, became a skilled Legal Secretary, a profession she worked at for many years. Jutta, in addition to being a Legal Secretary for a prominent Santa Rosa lawyer, the Spruces owned and operated several restaurants. Ultimately, Norman became the Food Director for Mercy Medical Center here in Redding, where the Spruces moved here in 1971, when the Redding Area was well into growing in population. Norman retired from the Food Service and owned and operated a Coin and Stamp Store on Hilltop Drive in Redding. Norman preceded Jutta in death, dying in 2002.



Jutta continued in the Legal field after she moved to Redding, and went to work for what is now known as The Pickering Law Corporation. She was the Office Manager and Chief Legal Assistant for 40 years. During her tenure at that firm, the firm grew to four Attorneys and multiple Legal Secretaries. She retired from the Pickering Law Corporation and the Legal Field in 2015 to enjoy her lovely home off of Victoria Drive. Even though Jutta was retired from the Pickering Law Corporation. She was a valuable part of that firm and continued to enjoy the firm's holiday get together's and birthday luncheons. On her 90th birthday, Pickering Law Corporation gave her a beautiful birthday party at the Riverview Golf and Country Club where her many friends came far and wide to help her celebrate.



Jutta was a goer and doer. She was instrumental in starting the Redding Chapter of the Legal Secretary's Association, starting the Legal Secretary courses at Shasta College which she taught in for some time. A scholarship was established in her name for students who wanted to become Legal Secretaries/ Legal Professionals. She loved classical music and was a strong supporter of the Redding Symphony, now known as the North State Symphony. Even after her retirement, Jutta remained very active on the board of the North State Symphony League and civic activities such as secret witness. She was also active in the American War Bride Association.



In 2007, she was contacted by a French Television producer for a production about foreign women who became American War Brides. Jutta had a prominent role in that French Television Production entitled, "In Love and War", which portrayed her in her home and her office at the Pickering Law Corporation, and other phases of her life here in Redding. Unfortunately, her tape/disc of her role in this documentary was lost in the Carr Fire.



Jutta was very active with Hospice through Mercy Medical Center and was a volunteer and trainer for many years.



Jutta loved to travel. She made numerous trips back to Germany and to France. She also toured Egypt, China, Italy, the Balkans, Spain, Portugal, and Turkey, as well as most of the United States. She wrote of her travels to the delight of her many friends a travel log of each of her trips.



Early in 1971, the Spruce's purchased a designer home in Victoria Highlands, which Jutta, over the years, tastefully furnished and decorated. She loved to entertain there with elegant dinner parties, for which she was well known. Tragically, her home and all of its contents were totally destroyed in the Carr Fire. This forced her to move into an apartment in Shasta Estates.



Jutta passed away the morning of Sunday, January 27, 2019 in her apartment at Shasta Estates. She is survived by her Nephew, Patrick Sercey and some relatives in Germany. Jutta lived a long and full life. She will be remembered fondly and missed by her many friends and family.



Services for Jutta Barbara Louise Spruce will be held at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel, 2655 Eureka Way, Redding, California on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 20, 2019