Kaitlin Patricia "KP" Schori
Palo Cedro - Kaitlin Patricia "KP" Schori of Palo Cedro, California unexpectedly passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 32. She was the beloved wife of Nick Dunne and loving mother to two young children, Hunter and Henley.
Kaitlin was born to Jeff and Kathleen Schori on March 10, 1987 in Weaverville, California. The family later moved to Palo Cedro where Kaitlin and her younger brother, Garrett, attended Grace Baptist, Junction Middle School and Foothill High School.
As a child, Kaitlin loved camping, tubing and waterskiing on Shasta and Trinity lakes each summer. In the winter, she skied and snowboarded at Mt. Shasta Ski Park.
She was also heavily involved in the local soccer, softball and basketball leagues and raised sheep for 4-H each year. As an adult, she continued to volunteer with 4-H and helped kids prepare their sheep for the fair.
Kaitlin was an incredibly loving, loyal and selfless person who adored her family and friends immensely. She was always the first to call if you were ever in need and she had a knack for bringing people together.
Kaitlin was a loving mother who devoted herself to raising her children. She volunteered at their school and served as a coach for her son's soccer team. She organized an annual family camp trip to Lake Almanor and enjoyed vacationing with loved ones in Lake Tahoe, Hawaii and Mexico. She also loved the holidays; cutting a Christmas tree with her family was a cherished tradition.
Most of all, Kaitlin loved sharing her life with Nick and raising their children together. She and Nick decided to put down roots in the town where they grew up. They bought a house in Palo Cedro and made countless memories over the years. Kaitlin was always her family's greatest supporter and she loved Nick, Hunter and Henley more than anything.
Kaitlin and her love of life will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held at Mercy Oaks (100 Mercy Oaks Dr., Redding, CA) on Friday, October 25 at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in person or by mail at the Five Star Bank, Redding Branch located at 358 Hartnell Ave., Suite B, Redding CA 96002. Funds can also be provided to the family via electronic payment. Please contact Five Star Bank (530-223-6652) for routing and account numbers. Please make checks payable to Nicholas Dunne, Memorial Fund for Kaitlin Schori.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019