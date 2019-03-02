|
Kandis Craft
Redding - Born Kandis Ann Jones during the springtime in Boston, Massachusetts. Kandi was the eldest of ten children.
She worked for the Forest Service in Redding, CA and retired with 30+ years.
In retirement life Kandi enjoyed working for local florist shops. In her spare time she played tennis, enjoyed Wine Wednesdays, playing bunco, traveling the world with friends to watch professional tennis, time with her grandchildren, Rick and her family.
Kandi is survived by her son Daryll, her daughter Andrea (Travis), and six grandchildren; Daryll Marie, Dylan, Brendon, Breelyn, Braden and Brody.
She is also survived by six sisters, three brothers, many nieces and nephews, and her life partner Rick.
Kandi will be missed by many for her sarcastic wit, warm sense of humor, mischievous smile that made her eyes light up, as well as for her generosity and loyalty.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a local youth golf or tennis program. These are two sports Kandi enjoyed deeply.
One of Kandi's life mottos was,
"Don't count the days, make the days count," and that is exactly what she did.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 2, 2019