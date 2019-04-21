Services
Allen & Dahl - Redding
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 243-1525
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen & Dahl - Redding
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
Resources
Karen Ann Mumm

Karen Ann Mumm Obituary
Karen Ann Mumm, beloved wife and mother, died Saturday the 6th of April in her hometown of Redding, CA.

Karen was truly a friend to everyone she met. She had a smile that lit up a room and an embrace that filled you with love. She loved good food and socializing with friends, but more than anything - she loved her family.

Karen is survived by her husband, Roger, her daughter, Kerri, and her son-in-law Quenton, as well as numerous friends she loved like family.

Services for Karen will be held on Saturday April 27th at 11am at Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel on Eureka Way in Redding, CA - Celebration of life to follow.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 21, 2019
