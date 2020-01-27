Resources
Redding - Karen Lee Rickard, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8th at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, Ca. She was born February 2nd, 1946 in San Bernardino California to Thomas Joseph and Margaret Audrey (Dickerson) Shaw and had one half-sister, Donna Katherine Shaw. She enjoyed a long career in Real estate until retiring in 2008. She enjoyed traveling around the world and spending time with her family and friends. Karen was very active in the community and belonged to several clubs including the Corvette Set, The Lunch Bunch, and The Redding Newcomers. She is survived by her significant other Paul Brunelli, her two sons Thomas and James Rickard, daughter-in-laws Lori Rickard and Terry Bagley as well as numerous grand children and great grandchildren. A celebration of life has been set for February 1st at 1PM in the multi-purpose room located in the building behind Win-River Casino.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
