Karen (Staub Bowen) Lentz
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Karen (Staub Bowen) Lentz a.k.a. "Granny" due to complications from ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). She was 78 years old. Granny was preceded in death by her first husband Charles R. Bowen, her parents Walter and Helen Staub, her brother Edward and sisters Nellie and Laura. She is survived by her husband of 31 years Benny R. Lentz a.k.a. "Papa", and children Wade & Terri Lentz, Patricia & Kelly Chapman, Debbie & Larry Baker, Kelly & Chris Johnson and Grant "Bud" Bowen. There are also 9 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
Granny was born on July 21, 1941 in Ironton, Minnesota. Her family moved to Northern California in 1943 eventually settling in Bieber, CA, she graduated from Big Valley High School in 1959. In 1960 she married Charles Bowen while he was serving in the US Navy in Southern California. He left the the Navy in 1963 and they returned to Northern California. She was living in Redding, went back to school, and earned an Associates Degree in Business Administration from Shasta College prior to the passing of Charles in 1980.
Granny married "Papa" Benny in 1987, blending their families. During 31 years together, they spent many years serving as campground hosts in Brookings and Coos Bay, Oregon as well as San Simeon / Hearst Castle, California. When not serving the community in that capacity, they spent the winter months in Yuma, AZ. Granny had a life long passion for sewing and cooking. She was known for making culinary treats and treasured creations during the holiday season.
A celebration of life will be held for Granny at the Latter-Day Saints Church 4075 Riverside Ave Anderson, CA at 11 AM on November 16th, 2019. Granny would truly have appreciated flowers but in lieu of flowers, it would be a great gesture to donate to the ALS Association at ALSA.org.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019