|
|
Kathleen Lisetta Hart
Redding - Kathleen Hart passed away on August 5, 2019, at the age of 97. Born on a ranch outside Klamath Falls, OR, on November 3, 1921 to Stearns & Pearl McCormick, she enjoyed a long and happy life.
She is survived by her children Tom Speer (Colleen), Jeff Speer (Kim), Gayle (Speer) Wilson (Corey); and five stepchildren: Sue Campbell (Steve), Mike Hart (Renee), Pam Lott (Dennis), Pat Hart (Liz) & Jenny Hart Boren. She also leaves eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Ivy Hartman and Mary Searby.
Moving to Dorris at the age of four, then to Weed, and finally to Yreka when she was about eleven, she had a very happy childhood; and when Kathy learned to dance in the eighth grade, she began going all over the county to dances, which would begin at 9:00 p.m. and not end until 3:00 a.m.!
Kathy married Vern Speer in 1941. Vern entered the Army in 1943 and after the war the family found their way to Redding, in 1952. The marriage lasted 22 years. In 1966, Kathy married Allan S. Hart, gaining five stepchildren whom she loved as her own; she and Al enjoyed many happy years together, until Al died in 2007.
She learned card playing as a child and continued throughout her life, passing on her enjoyment and competitiveness to each succeeding generation; but no one was ever able to beat her consistently at cards. She was in two Bridge clubs with a wonderful group of ladies for more than fifty years! She also enjoyed traveling with Al and of course dancing, which she and Al did throughout their marriage.
Kathy worked for most of her life and was employed for over twenty years by Dr. Roger Whitehead of Redding. After retirement she volunteered at Mercy Hospital as a Pink Lady.
She was active in Eastern Star and Job's Daughters, where she was elected Honored Queen when she was 18, also serving as Director of Epochs for nine years. She is also taking the secret to a perfect pie with her.
Kathleen will be remembered as a woman who loved her family more than anything; who worked hard and knew how lucky she was; and who would do anything she could to help her family or friends.
The family thanks Dr. Jeffrey Yee & the incredible staff of Stollwood Conv. Hospital in Woodland, for their thoughtful & loving care during the last years of Kathy's life. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, at Harry A. Nauman & Son in Sacramento, from 2:00 to 4:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to - Northern California.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 18, 2019