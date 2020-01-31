|
Kathy Hicks Shoemaker
Kathy Hicks Shoemaker left this world into the arms of our Lord on January 2, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home at Oakmont Assisted Living in Redding.
Born Agnes Kathleen McLemore in Athens, Alabama to mother Beatrice and father James in 1932, she was the eldest of five children- two brothers and two sisters. Her family moved to Tennessee when she was young, where her family worked as sharecroppers. She later attended Martin College and became the first in her family line to receive a college degree. She then married Paul Hicks, and moved to Fullerton, California where she had three sons, Greg, Mark and Brian. She finally relocated to Redding, California in 1963, where she spent the rest of her life.
She worked in Paul's business and as a devoted mother and homemaker before taking a position at the Record Searchlight newspaper in advertising sales, where she retired in 1990. She married Sam Shoemaker in 1994, and after his passing in 2002, became active in Mountain Caregivers, Mercy Hospice and other community organizations. Kathy was a devoted member of the Redding United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school in the 1960's. Kathy's grace, humor, warm smile, and sweet southern charm was adored by all. She lived a full life, devoted to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Kathy is survived by her sister, Linda Stafford; her sons, Greg, Mark, and Brian; her daughter in law Ginger; her step sons, Jay and Bill; and Grandson, Tristan. Memorial services have not been scheduled at this time, but donations in her memory can be sent to the First United Methodist Church in Redding.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020