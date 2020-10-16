1/
Katie Darlene Savage
Katie Darlene Savage

Born May 25,1948 - Died Oct. 3, 2020

Katie is survived by her daughter Coreen Avila, son Jack Savage, brothers Ira and John Smith, and sister Marie Bloom. She has six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was much loved and will be greatly missed. The will be a Celebration of life for Katie on Oct. 24, 1pm at 12889 Baker Rd. Red Bluff. Friends and family are all welcome to come and remember Katie.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
