Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Northern California Veterans Cemetery
Redding - Kay Francis Marshino, 86, of Redding, passed away on Monday, August 12 in Roseville, CA. She will be greatly missed for her gentle sprit and kind soul. Preceded in death by her loving husband, George Marshino, and her step-son Michael Marshino, parents and siblings from Galva, Illinois. She will be missed by her surviving 5 step-children and her 10 step-grandchildren. Kay was a wonderful and creative step-mother and friend to many. She will be remembered for her talents in sewing, drawing and cooking, along with her passion for watching tennis and advocating for animals. The service will be held on Friday, September 20 at 2 p.m. at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Kay's name to Haven Humane Society.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 13, 2019
