Kelley Ane Jordan Barr Graves
Red Bluff - Kelley Ane Jordan Barr Graves, 46, of Red Bluff died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 after a long illness. Kelley was born July 16, 1973 in Redding, CA, red-haired, blue-eyed, and feisty from the first. Growing up in Oak Run she loved to ride her pony, jump and climb on the logging equipment at her grandparent's ranch, and basically be a kid who loved living in the country.
In 1994 Kelley was a passenger in a car crash that left her paralyzed from the waist down, in a wheelchair, and in constant pain for the rest of her life. Despite the physical challenges she faced, she and her husband Ron raised 6 wonderful boys.
Family was important to Kelley and Kelley was important to her family. She was a beautiful woman with a generous heart, a tenacious spirit, and a highly willful soul. She was always thinking about her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all the other numerous members of her family and her many friends.
Kelley leaves behind her husband Ronald Graves, sons John P. Barr and Brenden T. Graves, stepsons Christopher (Kim), Ronald Junior (Melissa), Mikey (Tammy) Graves, Tim Graves, grandchildren Maison, Landon, Gavin, Ava, Kash, and Memphis, mother Susie Watt, father Irby Jordan, brother Terry L. Braun Jr., sister Jodie Reinke, and Grandmother Marilou "GG" Murphy of Oak Run.
Kelley may not have been a Sinatra fan, but she certainly did it her way. She will be missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, November 23rd from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Oak Run Bible Church at 13595 Althea Way in Oak Run. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Oak Run Community Library or the .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019