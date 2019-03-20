|
Kelly Lynn Grisham
Redding - Kelly Lynn Grisham went to meet the Lord on February 28th, 2019 at the age of 60. Kelly was youngest son born to Jack and Dorothy Grisham on March 9th, 1958 in Prineville, Oregon.
Kelly worked for Operating Engineers for approximately 30 years, making a name for himself within the construction industry. Kelly worked for multiple companies here in Redding, such as Stimpel-Wiebelhaus Associates, Steelhead Constructors INC, and most recently Steve Manning Construction. Kelly's wisdom and legacy will live on through those he came into contact with. He will be missed dearly and will always be loved.
Kelly is survived by his current wife, Carolyn; two daughters, Katelynn Grisham and Jacquelynn Vorhis; his mother Dorothy Grisham; two brothers, John and Jackie Grisham; and two granddaughters Justice-Lynn and Ella-Rae Vorhis.
The family of Kelly Grisham would like to invite all family and friends to join them for a Celebration of Kelly's Life to be held on Saturday March 23rd, 2019 at 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM, at the Riverview Country Club located at 4200 Bechelli Lane, Redding, Ca 96002. Kelly will be laid to rest at a later date in Mitchell, Oregon.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 20, 2019