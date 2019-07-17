|
|
Kenneth Farley Lawson
- - Born 11-18-42
Died 6-14-2019
Married to the love of his life Michele Ann Lawson (Mickey) for 30 years, she passed away Aug 30, 2016. Ken loved the outdoors, fishing, camping. He loved driving busses, fire fighters, tours to Reno Etc. He is survived by his step daughters Juliene Marie Miller - Jeff Miller and Kristine Elizabeth Compton- Brian Compton- also 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren- He will be truly missed by many family and friends forever.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from July 17 to July 18, 2019