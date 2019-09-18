|
Kenneth Herman Doelker "Papa Bear"
Redding - On Sunday September 1, 2019 Kenneth Doelker, passed from this world to Heaven at the age of 84.
Kenneth was born on April 17, 1935 in Redding, CA to Albert C. Doelker and Minnie H Von Allworden. He had three brothers, Heinz Von Allworden, Robert L. Doelker and his surviving brother Albert H. Doelker.
In the 1880s Kens grandfather homesteaded property in Oak Run and bought a ranch on Swede Creek road. As a child Kenneth had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, raising animals and worked on a dairy farm milking cows
He went to Shasta High School where he successfully competed in wrestling and FFA. He met his sweetheart Joanna E. Crean there. They married in 1956 and started a family. Ken is survived by his loving wife Joan and his four children Kenneth S. Doelker, Vicki L. Harmon, Wayne M. Doelker and Ronald M. Doelker. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He began construction work in 1958 and started his construction company in 1975. He was known for his high quality work, his ambition and expertise. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He had a passion for life and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Allen and Dahls, Palo Cedro at 10 a.m.. Friends and family are welcome to graveside services at Millville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at "PAPA BEARS" shop at 20913 Boyle Road, Redding, CA.
We ask instead of flowers to please make donations to "Make a Wish". We will be honoring him with a barbeque potluck at the shop. Any side dishes or desserts will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 18, 2019