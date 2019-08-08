|
|
Kenneth Lamar Dill
- - Kenneth Lamar Dill, longtime resident of the Cottonwood community, passed away early Thursday morning on August 1, 2019, at the age of 87. Ken was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Anderson and served for many years at treasurer of the Cottonwood Lion's Club. His faithful, generous and loving support benefited many local residents, especially the children in the neighborhood, as well as family and friends.
Ken was born in Vernon, Texas in 1932, and spent his early years in Arkansas and Mississippi where his father worked in the oil fields. He moved to Westwood, California in 1947, where he attended high school and was employed by the forest service. On August 22, 1952, Ken joined the Air Force and served for 20 years in the Indo-China theater during the Korean and Vietnam Wars as well as in Japan and the United States, eventually reaching the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He received numerous commendations, medals and awards, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Medal and the United Nations Service Medal
Following his military career, Ken worked for Aircraft Armament Inc, in Maryland and Utah as a marketing coordinator to develop new weapons systems for the Air Force until his retirement in 1992. He returned to Redding area in 1994 and moved to Cottonwood in 2002.
Ken is survived by his wife Edith M. Dill, his brothers Phillip F. Dill of Redding and William D. Dill of Virginia. He is predeceased by brothers Ronald E. Dill and John L. Dill. Ken will be greatly missed by his extended family, and many friends, including the Cottonwood Lion's Club. A memorial service is planned for 1PM on Friday, August 23, At the First Southern Baptist Church located at 1761 Ferry Street in Anderson and will be followed by a military ceremony to take place at the Veteran's Cemetery in October.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 8, 2019