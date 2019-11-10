|
Kenneth Lawrence Babb
Kenneth Lawrence Babb, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was a lifelong CA resident, born September 24, 1947 near Corning. He was married to his best friend and loving wife, Sherrie and they spent 48 years together raising their two children and devoting their lives to helping others in their community. Ken was active in church ministries and enjoyed mentoring through the Good News Rescue Mission. He was a millwright for Sierra Pacific Industries where he retired in 2010. He is survived by his wife Sherrie, daughter Sharmie Stevenson (Norman), son Jeremy Babb, Granddaughters Morgan, Hailey, Erica, and Lillian and Great-Granddaughter Elliana. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Good News Rescue Mission or the Parkinson's Research Foundation. A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Saturday, November 16th at the Neighborhood Church on Rhonda Road in Anderson at 11:00 AM
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019