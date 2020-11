Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Leroy Cox



Cottonwood - Kenneth Leroy Cox, 79, of Cottonwood passed away Friday, Nov 20, 2020. He served his country in the US Marine Corps in the early 1960s. He enjoyed time with family, fishing, and hunting. He is survived by his wife Linda, son Chris, daughter Kendra, brother Tom, son in law Steve, and grandchildren Caleb and Liam. No services will be held at this time due to the pandemic.









