Kenneth Robert Null
Redding - Born March 5, 1945 and passed away March 11, 2019 with his family at his side. Ken was born in Fowler, CA to William and Edith Null.
He worked as a boilermaker/welder for a number of years and was hired as a construction manager for the Babcock & Wilcox Company, retiring in 2008 after 30 years.
Ken is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Susan. He is also survived by his two daughters, Katherine Null and Julie Yu (Tao) and by his beloved granddaughter, Emma, his sister, Phyllis Zeeb (Raymond) and many nieces, nephews and cousins in California and Texas. His constant sidekick, his dog Rosie, was his loyal companion since the day he found her dumped in the parking lot of a local grocery store. She looks out the window every day waiting for him to come home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date so his many friends and family can celebrate the wonderful and special man he was.
