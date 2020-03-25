|
|
Kenneth Wilson Gill
Anderson - June 17, 1913 - March 20, 2020
Ken Gill, 70 year resident of Anderson, proud WWII veteran, dedicated golfer and bowler, died 3 months shy of his 107th birthday. Ken lived a long and very active life and died peacefully in the house he built himself. Ken was the 3rd of 10 brothers and one sister and spent his younger years in Aberdeen, Wash. He served in the Army in WWII and afterward moved to Anderson to help build the mill. He married Ethel Hayes in 1948 and was a devoted husband until her death in 2004.
Ken was a millwright at the Champion Plywood mill. He was a key member of the Verde Vale water board for more than 70 years. A life long exerciser, Ken was still golfing and bowling when he was 100. The local VFW was an important part of Ken's life and the source of many longtime friendships.
In addition to his wife, Ken was also preceded in death by his newborn son, Alan, and 9 of his siblings. He is survived by daughter, Susan Arredondo of Burney, son Dale (Rosemary) of Palo Alto, grandchildren Kristin Hopkins Doyle (Brian), Noelle Arredondo, Brian Gill and Clare Gill. He is also survived by 4 great grandchildren, his brother, John, and many caring nieces and nephews. A special thanks to niece Shannon Gill for her loving care.
The family would like to thank Obie Evans and Megan Garland for the remarkable care they provided to Ken in his final years. A memorial will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020