Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent D. Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kent D. Jenkins Obituary
Kent D. Jenkins

Kent D. Jenkins, 76, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 in Redding, CA. Kent was born in Seattle, WA and moved to Redding when he was 10 yrs old. He graduated from Shasta High School, class of 1961, and spent his entire adult life as your friendly neighborhood grocer. He began his career working in his parents store, Leslie's Market. He then spent 17 years with Farmer's Market before finally retiring with Holiday Market. He was an avid gun enthusiast, sports fan, history buff, classic car admirer, and animal lover. Kent was a kind and generous man who made fast friends with everyone he met. His fun-loving demeanor, sense of humor, and laugh could light up a room and bring joy to even the most down trotted individual. Kent's passion, curiosity, and zest for life along with all the love he showerd us with will live on in our hearts forever. Kent will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 25 years, Betty, his brother Greg, his son Kevin, and his daughter Charlotte. His life and memory will also be cherished by his 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -