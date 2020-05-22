|
Kent D. Jenkins
Kent D. Jenkins, 76, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 in Redding, CA. Kent was born in Seattle, WA and moved to Redding when he was 10 yrs old. He graduated from Shasta High School, class of 1961, and spent his entire adult life as your friendly neighborhood grocer. He began his career working in his parents store, Leslie's Market. He then spent 17 years with Farmer's Market before finally retiring with Holiday Market. He was an avid gun enthusiast, sports fan, history buff, classic car admirer, and animal lover. Kent was a kind and generous man who made fast friends with everyone he met. His fun-loving demeanor, sense of humor, and laugh could light up a room and bring joy to even the most down trotted individual. Kent's passion, curiosity, and zest for life along with all the love he showerd us with will live on in our hearts forever. Kent will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 25 years, Betty, his brother Greg, his son Kevin, and his daughter Charlotte. His life and memory will also be cherished by his 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 22 to May 24, 2020