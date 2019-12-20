|
Kerrins (Mel) Mellus Crawford
Kerrins (Mel) Mellus Crawford died on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Redding, CA. Born September 28, 1929, to Kerrins Jones and Louise Mellus Crawford in Los Angeles, California. Mel grew up and attended school thru 12th grade in Los Angeles, after which he went to work for PG&E in 1947 in Northern California. He lived at the PG&E Pit 3 housing unit, where he often stayed the weekends so he could refine his trout fishing skills on the Pit River.
In 1952, Mel enlisted in the United States Navy. He was stationed in Pensacola Florida, where he met his first wife Elizabeth Ann Hardy and they had their only son Kerrins ("K") Mellus Crawford Jr. Mel was an accomplished Naval aviator and flew P2V's which were anti-submarine warfare aircraft. The family moved several times during his career, settling in Walnut Creek, CA, where he was Commander of the United States Western Sea Frontier Defense System specializing in submarine surveillance.
In 1973, he was medically discharged with a broken back from jumping out of a stalled helicopter onto a steel aircraft carrier deck. He had back surgery and was told he would never walk again. Soon after, he divorced and moved north with his son to Red Bluff where his mother resided.
After years of successful rehab, he reconnected with a lifelong sweetheart from Red Bluff, Roberta "Bertie" Ellen Mohler. They married in April 1977 and resided in Redding. Mel and Bertie spent much time at their house in Smith River, CA, where they both fished regularly. They also frequented their houseboat on Shasta Lake which was custom designed and built by Mel. In addition to the houseboat, Mel also designed and built his home in Redding which was featured in Sunset Magazine and in which he and Bertie both retired. He traveled to all corners of the world with Bertie his wife of 42 years, including Hawaii, Africa and Alaska. Mel is survived by his son Kerrins "K" and daughter-in-law Katherine (Kathy) Nelson Crawford.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019