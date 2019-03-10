|
Kevin Patrick MacDonald
Redding - Kevin Patrick MacDonald , age 58, passed away tragically on February 24, at Mercy Hospital from complications of pneumonia. Now he flies with the angels forever watching over family and friends.
A beloved son, brother, father and grandpa who touched the lives of everyone he met, Kevin was a man who loved deeply and lived freely. He had a warm smile and was unwavering kind. He was always there for friends and family. He was a good man and will be forever in our hearts.
Kevin graduated from Shasta High in 1978, attended Shasta College and graduated from MTI in Long Beach.
Kevin loved sports, playing baseball and fast pitch softball and on to senior hard ball at League of Dreams. He had many fond memories of teammates and their times together. He was a dreamer.
He was a proud father to his son Harper MacDonald (Jackie) and Grandpa to grandson Blake, granddaughter Lumin. He loved them with all his heart and looked forward to watching Blake learn to play baseball.
He leaves behind his parents Lana Chapin (Jim) and Dick MacDonald (Sandy), his brother Jim MacDonald (Jeannette), niece Jessica MacDonald, and nephew J D MacDonald. Kevin was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey MacDonald and his grandparents David and Mayme Fitzpatrick.
A memorial fund has been established for those who wish to make contributions, please go to Harper MacDonald's Facebook page for information. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
