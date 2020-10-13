1/1
Kevin W. Fore
Kevin W. Fore - A very special person has found his permanent wings and has gone to his forever home; doing what he loved with the person he loved. Kevin and his best friend and companion for five years, Krista Holstrom, died together in a private plane crash in Susanville, CA on August 15, 2020. Kevin was a self-made man. He single-handedly began Palo Cedro Heating and Air and grew it into a very successful business. He worked incredibly hard and played just as hard. Kevin and Krista were both pilots and addicted to all things aviation. They had a passion for flying and flew to many locations near and far. They made friends wherever they traveled. Their second passion was the Elks Lodge. Krista was the best bartender you would ever find, and Kevin was her best customer. She did this in addition to her full-time job of teaching Chinese students to fly. They never missed a chance to visit out-of-town Elks Lodges and always had lots of interesting adventures to share. Most recently they were considering buying a bar in Mexico. They had so many dreams and plans.

Kevin was born in Concord, CA on June 12, 1975. He attended high school in Mt. Shasta and had many life-long friends. In his immediate family, he leaves behind his mother and step-father, Gail and Howie Dahl, his sister Kimberly Fleming of Susanville (whom he was visiting at the time) and her husband, Brett Fleming, a daughter USAF SSGT Kylie Fore-Eberle, her husband USAF TGST Kaleb Eberle, and two sons, Cole and Clay. Both Kevin and Krista are missed more than words can say.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Redding Elks Lodge as soon as restrictions on gathering are lifted.

Fly High Kevin and Krista




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
