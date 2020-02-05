|
Kim Marie Torngren Robinson
To everyone's great shock, Kim passed away suddenly on January 31, 2020. Kim was born on September 4, 1962 to Ione and Terry Torngren in Britton, South Dakota. Kim spent her earlier years in Phoenix, AZ and moved to Redding, CA in 1973. She graduated from Enterprise High School in 1980 and attended Shasta College. Kim met Ray Robinson, a musician in a local band and they were married in July 1981. Kim and Ray returned to Redding in 1983 to welcome in their first son Raymond Paul Robinson II, known to his friends as Paul. Their second son Timothy Ray Robinson was born December 1985. Her boys blessed her with three grandchildren, Kajsa, Payton and Levi. She was the driving influence in all family activities. Because "you know everyone is going to be there, you have to come too"!
Kim started working at Mercy Medical Center Redding in 1997 as a Communication Specialist for Mercy's Air Ambulance Program. When the Air Ambulance Program ended in 2007, she started her next role as an Emergency Department Charge Analyst. Her impact to coworkers earned her respect and admiration as well as humor and wonder.
Kim was preceded in death by her brother Tim Kyle Torngren. She leaves her husband Ray Robinson, son Paul Robinson, son and his wife, Tim and Hallie Robinson, granddaughters Kajsa, Payton, grandson Levi. She leaves her parents Terry and Ione Torngren, sisters Tamra O'Bryan and Wendy Scott. Nephews Kyle O'Bryan, Kelley O'Bryan, Derek Torngren and niece Jaycee Torngren. Great nieces and nephews Baylee, Karter, McLain, Cora, Hudson and Jason. Kim's undeniable influence extended to family and friends across the country and world, uncles and cousins, second cousins and third cousins in South Dakota, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Texas, Arizona and Japan.
Kim loved life, her faith, family, friends, quilting, kayaking, hiking, camping and traveling. We were all blessed to be a part of her life, she will be missed greatly.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, February 8th from 12:00 - 3:00 at Gold Hills Golf Club. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Turtle Bay Exploration Park, Redding, CA - Turtlebay.org/donate or Mercy Medical Center Redding Stroke and Vascular Services @ www.supportmercynorth.org/ways-to-give/donate-online
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020