Kimberly Crandell
Kimberly Crandell

Kim, a bright light in this world, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Livermore, CA on January 3, 1990. Her family moved to Palo Cedro when she was 8 years old. She attended Junction Elementary and Foothill and Liberty Christian High Schools. She excelled in volleyball and softball but her true love was basketball. She was named All North State for three years, All State two times and won MVP four times including the Harlan Carter tournament. Despite losing a kidney at age 16, Kim earned a full-ride basketball scholarship to the University of San Francisco. Unfortunately her time there was cut short due to kidney problems.

Kim was known for her wit, sense of humor, and the uncanny ability to recite the perfect movie line for any given moment. After college Kim turned her talent for baking into a business specializing in custom decorated cookies and cookie bouquets - Cookies By Kim. She was the life of the party, a friend of many, and held a close relationship with God.

She is lovingly survived by her parents, Stu and Megan Crandell, brother Kevin and wife Jessica, her grandparents Don & Sue Crandell, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, a niece and two nephews.

We invite you to a celebration of life at the old clubhouse at Gold Hills Golf Course at 1950 Gold Hills Dr. in Redding on Sunday, September 6th 2020 at 12 noon. There will be indoor and outdoor seating.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
