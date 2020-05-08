|
Kristi Bee (Schmitt) Bailey
Kristi Bee (Schmitt) Bailey passed away at Mercy Medical Center, Redding CA on Sunday April 26th, 2020. Kristi is survived by her parents, Steve Schmitt and Rhonda Schmitt, sister, Melanie Schmitt, sons, Kevin and Matthew Bailey, brother in law, Alton Whetstone, nieces, Sydney, Jacey and Addison, grandmothers, Sylvia Schmitt and Carolyn Hoyum, as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Kristi is preceded in death by her grandfathers, William (Bill) Schmitt and David Hoyum, as well as her great grandparents.
Kristi was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, auntie and friend. Her family loved her beyond words.
Kristi had a heart of gold bigger than any can imagine. She was able to brighten up a room with her amazing smile. The love Kristi had for her two sons, Kevin and Matthew, was beyond the imagination. She loved life and spending time with her sons. Her sons meant the world to her.
Kristi had a passion for racing. She had many accomplishments that many were there to witness. She took after her grandfather Bill Schmitt in that world.
Arrangements are being made by the family to celebrate the life of Kristi. Once the arrangements have been made the family will release that information.
Allen & Dahl on Eureka Way, Redding is handling Kristi's wishes. 530-243-1525
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 8 to May 10, 2020