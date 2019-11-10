Resources
Kristie Ann Bruce-McNeely

Kristie Ann Bruce-McNeely Obituary
On October 27th Kristie Ann Bruce-McNeely was taken from us at the young age of 48. She was a wonderful wife, mother, best friend, sister, boss and co-worker. Anyone who had the pleasure of spending a brief moment or a lifetime with her will never forget this beautiful soul. She was truly a bright light, a true angel. She never judged, she only loved. She touched so many people throughout her life. The impact she had on the young and the old was incredible. In life she had amazing friends and family, some she's with now, others will have to wait. You can be assured when they do get to see her, she will be there with a birthday party all set up and ready. (Because it doesn't have to be your birthday to have a birthday party). She is survived by her husband Jeremy McNeely, sons Shawn Bruce-McNeely, Scott Bruce-McNeely, parents Kent and Terry Bruce, sister Kerry Haney along with Eric Haney and her daughter-in-laws Jessica Bruce-McNeely and McKenzie Bruce-McNeely, father-in-law Glen McNeely and Mother-in-law Pauline Cobbler, sister-in-laws Carrie McNeely and Christina Tough and her whole Perry's Automotive family. She was so loved and will be extremely missed.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
