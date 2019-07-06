Services
First United Methodist Church
1825 East St
Redding, CA 96001
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1825 East Street
Redding, CA
Kurt Harrison France Obituary
Kurt Harrison France

Palo Cedro - Palo Cedro resident Kurt Harrison France, 88, passed away on May 22, 2019 surrounded by his family at Dignity Health's Mercy Medical Center after a short illness.

Kurt was born on Sept. 11, 1930 in Hartford, Connecticut to Florence Miller and Herbert A. France. He had three brothers Bud, Bill and Art and is survived by sister Doris Hagood of Manassas, Virginia.

Kurt left behind his wife of 61 years, Carol France; sons Eric (Kelly) of Sacramento; Roger (Christine) of Roseville and daughter Kirsten France Jenkins (Mike) of Oak Run; four grandchildren—Megan and Katy France and Kelsey and Dylan Lusso; and several nieces and nephews.

On July 9, 2019, a Celebration of Life will be observed for Kurt France at 11:00 a.m., First United Methodist Church—1825 East Street in Redding. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be given to the Sunapee Historical Society—P.O. Box 501, Sunapee, NH 03782; or First United Methodist Church—P.O. Box 992716, Redding 96099.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 6, 2019
