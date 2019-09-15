|
Lael Dawn Paquin
Salem - Lael Dawn Paquin was born on February 12, 1932 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Wilford Marion Yocum and Mary Virgene Nick. She passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Salem, Oregon. She graduated from International Falls High School in 1950. In 1948, she met and dated Robert Henry Paquin. She eloped with him on September 10, 1951 to Yuma, Arizona on his brief shore leave during the Korean War. They were happily together from that moment forward.
Lael lived in San Diego, California while Bob served in the Navy during the Korean War, after which they moved to Minnesota to attend college. When children came along, Lael devoted herself to their care. Lael later graduated from California State University, Chico in 1977 with a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies, and subsequently earned teaching credentials. She taught middle school for a short time while Bob started a family cabinetry business. Until they retired, Lael managed the office for their business.
Throughout her life she was an avid reader. She also enjoyed square dancing, her pet dogs, and watching birds. When she and Bob retired in the late 1980s, they traveled locally as well as around the country in their restored antique Model A's, T's and woody wagons.
Lael was preceded in death by Bob in 2018. She is survived by her four children: Harold (Wendy), Roberta (Dwight), Kristi (Todd) and Jeannie (Frank), four grandchildren, two great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her brother, Dale Yocum of Ridgway, Colorado.
Lael was cremated by Johnson Funeral Home in Salem, Oregon and her urn will be placed next to Bob at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 15, 2019