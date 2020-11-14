Larry Cozart



On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Larry Cozart, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 69.



Larry Cozart was born on March 24, 1951 in Arcata, CA. He and his family moved to Anderson when he was 12 years old. During his teenage years, he worked for his parents at the White Center while playing football. He excelled as a defensive end for Anderson High School. Larry had always been an avid football fan. He graduated high school in 1970.



After high school, Larry started work building powerboats for Shasta Fiberglass. Soonafter, he welcomed his daughter Leslie. His son Donald would be born 2 years later. He worked in construction until he learned to service fire extinguishers in 1977. Larry received his license from the California State Fire Marshal, then moved his family to Red Bluff. Here, he and his wife Jeannie started their own business, "Red Bluff Fire Extinguisher Service." While in Red Bluff, Larry accepted an invitation to become a member of the Red Bluff Fire Department.



Larry's family would be complete with the birth of his daughter, Brenda.



In 1989, Larry moved to Weed, CA to drill water wells with American Well and Pump. He continued his drilling career for four more years until moving back to Redding. His final job was installing the fish ladder at Caldwell Park. Larry was a very hard worker throughout his life, sometimes working multiple jobs.



In retirement, he loved reading and spending time with his family. Larry enjoyed his life to the fullest and was always the life of the party.



Larry is preceded in death by his mom, Jean, his dad, Abraham, "Abe," and his brother, Donald. Larry leaves behind his wife, Jeannie, his sister, Paula, his children; Leslie, Donald, Brenda, and his stepdaughter Sarah. Larry had 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Larry was loved by all and will be dearly missed.



A celebration of life has been postponed until his birthday in March of 2021.









