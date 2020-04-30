|
Larry David Hughes
In Memory of Larry David Hughes
June 22, 1932-April 23, 2020
On the morning of April 23, 2020, our beloved brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 87 years.
Larry was commonly known to many who loved him as Buddy or Bud Hughes, a nickname given to him by his older sister, Lillian, in their early childhood in Weed, California. He grew up in the mountains, and throughout his life would often return to their sanctuary. Bud excelled at hunting, fishing, camping, athletics, coaching and sharing in these activities with his family and friends. He served his country honorably during the Korean War as a Marine with his brothers in Fox Company-2nd Battalion-5th Regiment-1st Marine Division. Bud served from October of 1951 to 1954.
After his military service, he continued his education, went to work with the City of Redding, and married Myrna Holmes of Scott Valley. Their love endured for 57 years. He served the community and the City of Redding for 34 years, as a senior accountant and Fleet Manager. Bud and Myrna had two sons, Ronald (1964), and Raymond (1967). He excelled as a father, and mentor to his sons friends; always encouraging the importance of family, kindness, education, hard work and embracing life's adventures. Bud coached many athletic teams throughout his life, and encouraged his children and grandchildren to not only enjoy participation in sport, but in music and other endeavors of the spirit. He made it a point to attend all the games, concerts and events he could, and always expressed how proud he was of "his kids."
After Bud's retirement he enjoyed his reconnection with the Marines who served with him in Korea, at their almost yearly reunions around the United States. Bud loved the travel, and their rekindled friendships.
Bud looked forward to deer hunting seasons with his family and closest friends to the end of his days. He always loved being in the beautiful country around Weed, California, and telling the stories of all his adventures with them.
Larry David Hughes, "Buddy/Bud," is survived by his wife of 57 years, Myrna Hughes; his sister, Lillian Wright, and sons, Ronald and Raymond Hughes. He adored his daughters-in-law, April and Candice Hughes, and his grandchildren, Carson Hughes, Alex Hughes, Jayden Hughes, Alexis Benavidez, Cassidy Jensen-Byrd and Joshua Jensen. He is remembered as a kind and caring uncle, and great uncle to his nephews and nieces. His love, strength, kindness and gracious spirit will not be forgotten-"Lest we forget."
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020