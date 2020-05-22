|
Laura Recagno
Laura Recagno, 102, (October 8, 1917—May 8, 2020) was the elder of two daughters born to Claude Province Green and Cora Belle (Studybaker) Green in Elk Creek, CA, also the birthplace of her parents. She rode horseback to school, used kerosene lamps for light and packed buckets of well water for house and livestock use. A wooden stove was used for cooking and heating water for baths. She became an excellent seamstress learning on a treadle sewing machine, often making her own patterns. During the mid-1930's she entertained nearby Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) young men at her parents' ranch with her piano playing and singing. The piano was purchased with chicken egg money. After graduating high school, she met and married building contractor Peter Recagno of Willits May 1, 1938 and raised two daughters. They lived in Willits, where Beverly was born in 1940, Napa, where Claudine was born in 1944 and Pete worked at nearby shipyards during the war. They moved back to Willits and met many friends in the area with their folk and ballroom dancing and where Laura was a Rebekah member and Pete an Oddfellow member. During that time, Pete was a carpenter on the last Seabiscuit barn built at Ridgewood Ranch. Laura planted huge vegetable gardens and beautiful flowers, some of which were purchased and planted in the Willits Park. Many weekends were spent surf fishing with friends at the Fort Bragg coast. In 1951, the four of them moved to Elk Creek where Laura was a Grange member and the two started a folkdance group with a caller from Capay. After 7 years there, they, with youngest daughter, moved again to Willits and lastly, Redding, in 1961, when Pete was hired as construction supervisor by Tom Lisota to finish the West Street Shasta County Library, then later, constructed other commercial buildings and schools in the north state. His stint in Denver, Co. building North's Chuck Wagon Restaurants for Modus Operandi allowed Laura and Pete to spend weekends fishing and scoping out the Rocky Mt. area. They spent 38 adventurous years together building their homes in which Laura used her design and landscape skills, until Pete's passing from complications from lymphoma in 1976. Laura subsequently met builder Harold Rodriguez, who was her dancing partner and special friend until his 2013 passing. In Redding, she started a sewing club with a group of friends and was a Cornerstone Community Church of God member, volunteer for Friends of the Good News Rescue Mission, plus strong supporter of the Anderson Senior Center where she belonged to the dance club and was a fundraising quilter. May 11, 1989 Record Searchlight date cover featured Laura's all female 5-generation photo for being winner of their Mother's Day contest, from which she received a large framed portrait photo taken by T.A. Schmidt Photography. She traveled, Europe, Caribbean, Mexico, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii and many mainland states. Laura is registered in the Studebaker Family National Association Genealogy under her maiden name. She was happiest in her kitchen making a pot of soup, baking, canning fruit, sewing, gardening, reading the local news, and spending time with family, plus morning coffee with neighbor, Jane. She liked trying new recipes and enjoyed sharing plants from her flower garden. Potlucks and taking a meal to a sick friend were just a part of her life. Mom was a compassionate, kind-hearted person who was a model for being thrifty, not wasteful, having lived through the Great Depression. We will forever carry with us fond memories of her 100th birthday garden party in 2017 with family and friends and last 102nd birthday at Lavender Hills Assisted Living in 2019.
We love you, Mom. We cherished every minute when you were with us before entering assisted living. You would always say, "thank you for all you do, I love you." Even though you weren't crazy about "smart phones," they were our salvation for talking and video chatting with you in the end. Now you are smelling beautiful flowers and dancing with your heavenly family.
Mom was predeceased by husband, Pete, special friend, Harold and sister, Ruth (Orval) Johnson. She is survived by daughters, Beverly Davidson, Red Bluff, and Claudine (Cregg) Zehnle, Redding, Granddaughters Joyce (Flint) Cokeley, Redding, Cheri (Dave) Bradley, Red Bluff, Carla (Ron) Zimmerman, Redding, Cathy (Keith) Mundy, Sacramento. Great Grandchildren Madison, and Grandma's helper Mira, Zimmerman, Gregory Mundy, Amber Fletcher, Marinda Medin, Preston Cokeley, Mandi Lovvorn, Jessica Fletcher, Christopher, Aliyah and Joshua Bradley. Great-great grandchildren Austin, Emilly, Liberty, Ethan, Declan, Trinity, Lane, Reagan, Gianna and new twins Calla and Honen. Also, sister-in-law Edie (Recagno)Keenan Ceccarelli of Willits, her beloved Princess Bella dog and numerous cousins.
Arrangements through McDonald's Chapel and Redding Memorial Park have been made. Due to circumstances, a later Anderson Senior Center First Sunday breakfast may be held in Laura's memory.
