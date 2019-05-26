|
|
Laurie Littleton
Redding - On April 30, 2019, Laurie Littleton, 50, of Redding, California passed away after losing her five-year battle with glioblastoma. Laurie was born in Redding, California on March 21, 1969 and graduated Enterprise High School in 1987. She graduated college at Simpson University in 1993 and received her MBA from Hawaii Pacific University in 1995. Laurie ran her own marketing consulting business in Silicon Valley until 2002 and then changed her career to pharmaceutical sales. She highlighted her career last year winning a top sales performance award for her company. She met so many interesting people and traveled to so many interesting places along the way. She truly loved her colleagues and her career.
Her humor, kindness, and generous heart will be so very missed, and we were lucky to have so much time and many memories with her. She was a warrior, no one could fight with a smile like her. She could conquer the impossible and she did for so long. Our broken hearts have been mended whole, pieced together with all the love and funny memories we shared.
Laurie is preceded in death by her father, Jack Elvin Littleton. She is survived by her mother, Karen Littleton, her sister Robin (Littleton) Nickel, her sister Jill (Littleton) Kessel, her brother Jack Allen Littleton, many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Thank you to all of the medical providers and staff at UCSF neuro-oncology, neuro-surgery and clinical research, and Laurie's local providers, Dr. Joel Ulloth and Dr. Sharon Pereira who helped not only with her medical journey, but gave her the hope to continue the fight. In lieu of flowers, Laurie would like donations provided to UCSF Foundation for patient support services, online at giving.ucsf.net or by mail at:
UCSF Foundation
PO Box 45339
San Francisco, CA 94145-0339
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 26, 2019