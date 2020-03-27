|
Lawrence B. Johnson Sr.
7-19-41 to 1-20-2020
Born in Ashland, KY, and raised by Grandparents Mr. & Mrs. George Washington Bowling in Catlettsburg, KY.
His father James L. Johnson lived in Catlettsburg, KY until his death a few years ago.
At the age of 12 he moved to Mission San Jose, CA, to live with his mother and step Dad - Mr. & Mrs. Hugh Ray. He also had 2 step brothers, Stephen and Greg Ray and a step sister Robin Ray. Stephen Ray passed a few years ago.
Larry went to Washington Union High where he met Sonja Morlan and was married at 18 on June 4, 1960.
Larry B. Johnson Jr. was born in Redwood City on March 26, 1961. Bo is the nick name he has gone by since birth.
Shawn Eric Johnson, also born in Redwood City on April 23, 1966.
The family moved to Redding, CA in 1966.
Larry worked for Millers Mkt. 1966 to 1968.
Was distributor for Frito Lay 1968 to 1972.
Went into partnership with Jim Seale in Country Market in Cottonwood, 1972 to 1973.
Bought Gil's Pizza from Frank Forrester in Cottonwood 1973 to 1978. Fresh pizza's put into stores and baked at home. Route ran from Sacramento to Reno, Nev.
Took over Sacramento Bee newspaper in 1979 to 1986.
Owned Larry's Lumber Transport from 1987 to 1991.
Moved to Eureba 1996 to open Eureba Market and Deli with son Bo until 2002.
Between 1991 and 1996, Larry was a fishing guide on the Sacramento River at Balls Ferry and he was an avid deer hunter.
Larry is survived by his wife Sonja of 59 years, His sons, Bo and Michell and son Shawn and his wife Debbie.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brian Johnson, Hillari Johnson, Nick and Zake Johnson.
He also has great grandchildren - Steven Johnson, Kelina Johnson and Amelia Nelson, Paisley Johnson and Kia Lee Johnson.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020