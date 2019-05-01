|
Lawrence "Larry" Cole
Redding - Larry Cole, 85 of Redding, passed away Wednesday, April 24th at his home in Redding after a short battle with cancer, with his children by his side.
Larry was born April 5th, 1934 to Mary and Albert Cole in Sacramento. He served in the Air Force from 1953-1956. After his service he studied Electrical Engineering at Sacramento State University. In 1964 he moved his young family to Redding where he worked as a supervisor on the construction of Calaveras Cement Plant. When the project was complete Larry went to work for Clair A. Hill & Associates which later became CH2M Hill. He worked for CH2M Hill until 1978 when he and a colleague started their own engineering firm, Electrical & Control Systems Engineering, now known as Arc Sine.
Larry spent over 50 years in aviation. He earned his private pilot's license in 1966 and purchased his first airplane at that time. The aviation community, and building and repairing airplanes were his lifelong passion. He was the president of Enterprise Flying club for many years. He was also a member of the Quiet Birdmen, the Cessna 120-140 Club, the Experimental Aircraft Association, the Continental Luscombe Association, the Boonville OFFA Club, and the Shasta Niners. He was very humbled to be given the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in 2014 in recognition of his many contributions to aviation.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary, his brother, Wallace "Wally", his son Terrence "Terry" and Daughter, Mary. He is survived by his Son, Steven Taylor (Annette) and his daughter Valerie Phillips, as well as 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Although there are many more that he considered his children and grandchildren.
Service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 2 pm at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA. There will be a Celebration of Life at his home following the service at 5 pm.
Have a peaceful flight west Dad
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 1, 2019