Lawrence Franklin Long

Lawrence Franklin Long Obituary
Larry passed from the surrounding love of his family into the loving arms of his loving Lord on February 27, 2020.

He was born September 9, 1940 in Sacramento California where he met his wife of 62 years Peggy. They soon moved to Berkeley where they raised their family. The family moved to Shasta County in 1976 where he retired after 40 years in the Grocery Industry.

Larry was best described by his Grandson Bryce Hansen.

"He was strong and capable, loving and moral. He also had a great sense of mischief. Most of the people with whom he was closest will tell you that at one point or another he has put their lives in danger. And we loved him for it."

He is survived by his loving wife Margaret (Peggy) Long, daughters Caroline Morelli (Steve) and Linda Kessler, grandchildren Bryce Hansen (Amanda) and Sarah Kessler, sisters Connie Brace (Jim) and Ann Stultz (Rick), 10 Nieces and Nephews and 11 grand nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his Brother Dan Long.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Redding First United Methodist Church, 1825 East St., Redding, Ca. 96001 on March 29, 2020 @ 2pm.

Donations can be made to Redding First United Church @ Reddingumc.org or Good News Rescue Mission @ gnrm.org.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
