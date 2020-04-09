|
Leah Johanna McNeill
Leah Johanna McNeill, 43, passed from this life on March 17th, at her home in Redding following a short illness. She joins her late father Michael McNeill, and is survived by her mother Nora, step-father Michael Minor, older brother Charles, younger sister Joanna, brother-in-law Nicholas Essig, four cats and the color pink. She was born at home in Port Hueneme, CA, and moved to Shasta County with her family in 1979. She graduated from Shasta High School in 1994, and from UC Santa Cruz in 1997 with a degree in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology.
While at UC Santa Cruz, she was an outstanding member of the diving team, being named MVP her senior year. She would go on to compete with the Sacramento-based diving team Capital Divers, winning senior masters national championships in springboard and platform diving. In recent years, she taught for Redding Recreation's Summer Diving program, and was the diving coach for the Shasta College Swim & Diving Team for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Through the years, she has taught a variety of fitness classes at several local fitness clubs, including Sun Oaks, Everyday Fitness, Goa, Shasta County YMCA and City of Redding Recreation. In her free time, she enjoyed bicycling, kayaking and especially belly dancing. Most recently, she danced as a member of the group Modern Gypsy at a variety of North State venues and competitions.
She will be remembered for her beauty, intelligence, strong will, sense of humor and unforgettable laugh. Her affection and compassion for children and the elderly was evident in both her personal and professional life.
A celebration of her life will take place once the requirements of social distancing have been relaxed.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, her family requests donations to the Haven Humane Society in her name.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020