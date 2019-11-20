|
Lee D. Emory
Redding - Lee D. Emory was born on January 27, 1934 in Woodriver, Nebraska. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife and children by his side on November 15, following a courageous battle with Lewy body dementia.
Lee was a proud Korean War Air Force veteran. He was an installer repairman for Pacific Bell/AT&T for 40 years before he retired in 1996. Lee loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Dale; his children: Denise (Jerry) Rice, Duane (Kim) Emory, and Renee Newcomb; Grandchildren: Austin Rice, Jennica (Brian) Looper, Schyler Rice, Mackensi, Kylie, and Gracie Emory, Tamara Luedee, Tanner, Brielle, and Jaxen Newcomb; 3 great granddaughters: Lily, Keragan, and Talia; siblings: Walter Emory and Cheryl Holbrook.
Funeral Services will be held at McDonalds Chapel on Continental St., Redding, CA on November 25, 2019 at 12pm.
