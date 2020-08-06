Lee Erwin Nixt



Redding - Lee Erwin Nixt, 78 of Redding, CA passed away on Monday June 29th 2020, Lee passed away from pulmonary disease and diabetes complications. He was in the loving care of his wife Patti, Daughter Angela Spencer, Son Jeff Nixt, Granddaughters Megan Spencer and Zoe at the family home in Indio, California.



Lee was born to Marcus and Mary Nixt on September 13th, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA. He graduated in 1959 from Lakewood High School California, where he grew up as the youngest of two children. Lee spent many of his adult years exploring the world together with sister Cheryl and their spouses, friends and any family they could convince to come along. Lee married his faithful travel partner; they spent 37 years together as in love as the St. Patrick's Day they met. Marrying Lee, Patti knew it would be filled with wild adventure. He always had a "Project" from a chinese restaurant, building and flipping houses to getting his pilot license and buying a plane. He was a particular man who always had a plan. Lee owned and managed an Mechanical Insulation Company he built from the ground up in his early years in Long Beach, California. Besides business and travel he enjoyed community events such as the rodeo and jazz festivals and was proudly dedicated to the Elks Lodge and Private Golf Clubs. Lee was passionate about helping others and donating to support underprivileged kids such as St. Judes & Shriners.



When you remember Lee, remember to love the babies, eat the dessert, water your plants, give to the "less fortunate", travel and experience life, talk to the waitress, love your family, make people laugh and be a great man. Rest In Peace Cowboy, you will be loved and missed until we meet again.



Lee survived by loving wife Patti O'Brien-Nixt, and their blended family. Sons Jeffery Nixt, Estranged Son Joe, Matthew Nixt, Tim O'Brien (Ali), and Simon Huebner (Ashley), Daughter Angela and (Rob Spencer). Lee and Patti filled their home with Grandchildren over the years of karaoke, pool parties, sleepovers with Megan & Dakota Spencer, Natalie Nixt, Brittiny Nixt, Elijah Lopez, Savannah Huebner, Hailey, Bethany and Mighley Nixt. His best friends and sister Cheryl Thibault & brother in law Roi Thibault. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Marcus and Mary Nixt, his Ex wife Delores (Fischer), their Daughter Kristine Nixt.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge,(250 Elk Dr, Redding, CA 96003) due to covid19 the date has yet to be determined. When the time permits itself, Lee wanted a celebration of life, a room full of laughs, drinks sharing the memories of the years. The family is grateful for everyone's condolences from family and friends. He loved you, we thank you for filling our home with flowers, food and love.









