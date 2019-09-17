|
Lee Melvin West
Redding - Lee Melvin West was born on May 22, 1947 in Redding, California. The son of Melvin Grover West a construction worker and Rose May Daniels-West a nurse. He attended Columbia elementary school and Enterprise High School. He was always known as a hard worker. Beginning to help his father perform maintenance and mechanic work on his D-8 Cat dozer at the early age of 10 years old. As a young man he worked in iconic Redding wrecking yards such as "Steve's Auto Wrecking" on Old Oregon Trail, in the woods as a choke setter and later as a cat skinner. He retired as an expert heavy equipment operator and mechanic.
Lee loved working and being outdoors. He was an accomplished hunter, shooting his first deer at 8 years old on his grandmother's ranch in Shasta County. Lee was always known as a kind, generous, and giving mentor. He was well loved by his friends throughout the Intermountain and surrounding communities, and great friend and supporter of the local Indigenous Native American community.
Lee loved to visit with friends and family for hours on end, was a skilled spinner of tales, and was a well-known collector of stories. He was a master of the barbecue, loved reading, taking in a good movie, following history mysteries, ancient aliens, bigfoot stories, bizarre foods, trying his luck at local casinos, and boating with his loved ones on Shasta Lake. But most of all Lee loved to be with and spend time with the love of his life and his angel on his arm Kerry Falcon. Although he never fathered any children of his own, he was an awesome grandfather to Harper Lee Davis McDaniels cíh?pá?sa hummingbird Falcon West, Racie Carroll, and Richie Carroll.
He was preceded in death by sister Jacquelyn Chaufty, and survived by sister Linda Burger, niece Teresa Dearman, and nephew Jerald Burger, fiancé Kerry Falcon, the Davis - McDaniels family, Darling family, Barton family, and the Potter-Goddard family.
Celebration of life to be held 9-20-2019, at the Redding Rancheria Community Room at 4pm. Please join Lee's family and friends as we celebrate the life of our dear loved one. Please bring your favorite Potluck dish to share.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 17, 2019