Lenna Reed North Lemon, age 89, passed away on December 26. Lenna was born in Bayfield, Colorado and moved to California at the age of 16. She worked as an usher at the old Senate Theater while attending Red Bluff High School. After graduation she worked as a bookkeeper and at the sheriff's office before eloping to marry Orrin North. Orrin had been the contracted taxi driver to take her to high school instead of being bussed.
The family settled in Redding in 1953 when Orrin went to work as a driver for Greyhound. Lenna oversaw the needs of her daughter while she faced the ill effects of polio. As a young Mom, with her husband often away from home, Lenna assisted her daughter through many leg and back surgeries plus home physical therapy. She raised her daughter with tough love and didn't expect a handicap to hold her back in life. Being independent and becoming an overcomer was one of her primary goals for her daughter.
Though she worked as a secretary for the Buckeye Water Company, she lead an active life outside of work. Lenna was busy as Mother Advisor for the Redding Rainbow for Girls and was a holder of the Grand Cross award. In Eastern Star she was a Past Worthy Matron, Grand Page for the Supreme Worthy Matron and Grand Representative to Iowa. For several years she volunteered at the hospital and primarily moved patients to and from surgery and worked in the pharmacy.
Lenna was an enormous support to her daughter Dee during the 27 years Dee taught at Verde Vale in Anderson. Lenna was there to help copy papers, put up bulletin boards, sell pizza slices at Open House to raise money for field trips, working a booth at the Halloween carnival. Besides, she was a loving "Nan" to her grandson Matt which made it possible for Dee to work without worrying about the care of her child. Matt was well-loved and spoiled by an adoring grandmother.
Lenna was a very creative person and dabbled in many crafts and even won several blue ribbons at the state fair for her China painting. Also, she had been a tole painter, seamstress, a quilter and avid knitter. For several years, she sold items at craft fairs. Lenna loved flowers, especially her roses so gardening was another hobby. It was amazing that she could tame feral cats, squirrels and even the deer she named Betsy who ate her prize roses. Lenna always had a devoted cat or dog by her side. Lenna belonged to the Church of Christ in Anderson and had attended Bible Study Fellowship for years.
Lenna was married to Orrin North for 42 years until he passed away from a heart attack. She was later fortunate to be married to Frank Lemon for 18 years, in which time they remodeled the home and did some RV traveling.
It is easy to see that she lead an active and full life. Lenna leaves behind daughter Dee Kyle and grandson Matt Kyle and his wife Jennifer plus many relatives and friends. There will be no services at her request. Contributions may be made to S.N.A.P., a pet adoption agency, as Lenna always had a tender spot for rescue pets.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020