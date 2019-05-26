|
|
Leo Chiantelli
Redding - November 25th, 1931-May 14th, 2019
Leo Chiantelli was born November 25th, 1931 in Wabuska, Nv. He passed away May 14th in Bandon, Or. He formerly lived in Redding and taught at Shasta College for 47 years. He retired to Bandon with his wife Jean in 1994, where he enjoyed the climate, art community, fishing, crabbing, gardening, golfing and reading. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jean. He is survived by his daughter Sheri Chiantelli and grandchildren Anyessa and Brenden DeHart and his brother, Richard Chiantelli. At his request, no services will be held and in lieu of condolences, please donate to .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 26, 2019